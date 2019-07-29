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Zoom

Mehr Möglichkeiten, Zoom in Slack zu nutzen

Mit Workflow-Builder automatisieren

Verwandle mit dem Workflow-Builder* alltägliche Prozesse in Automatisierungen, ohne auch nur eine Zeile Code zu schreiben. Füge Workflows Drittanbietertools wie Zoom hinzu, um die Arbeit und Abläufe aus Slack heraus zu organisieren, und nutze Vorlagen für einen schnellen Start. Mehr Infos über Automatisierungen

Für Zoom verfügbare Vorlagen:

Zoom-Meeting starten

Zoom-Meeting erstellen und dein Team über einen Link in Slack teilnehmen lassen

* Workflow-Builder ist nur in kostenpflichtigen Abonnements verfügbar