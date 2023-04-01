Box customers can download their content at any point during their contract period in the native format or as negotiated in their contract. Box respects the intellectual property of others and will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with the law. We reserve the right to delete or disable Content alleged to violate copyright laws or these Terms and reserve the right to terminate the account(s) of violators. Box performs secure deletion and/or destruction based on its Data Handling and Destruction Standard. Box has established an Asset Management Policy which governs asset maintenance, security, disposal, and re-use. Box policies are internal documents and deemed confidential. A table of contents can be provided upon request. The full contents of the policy can be reviewed during an onsite visit as appropriate. More information: