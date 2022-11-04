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Notion

Altri modi di usare Notion in Slack

Automatizza con Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* ti consente di trasformare i processi quotidiani in automazioni, senza scrivere una sola riga di codice. Aggiungi strumenti di terza parti come Notion ai workflow per gestire il lavoro e i processi da Slack e usa i modelli per iniziare velocemente.Scopri di più sulle automazioni

Modelli disponibili per Notion:

Nuova pagina Notion

Compila un modulo su Slack per creare un pagina su Notion

*Workflow Builder è disponibile solo con gli abbonamenti a pagamento