Accelerate deal cycles and get documents ready for signing faster with easy agreement generation, collaboration and signing ceremonies right inside of Slack. With Docusign for Slack, enhance productivity with real time notifications and the ability to take direct action on document tasks in Slack:

*Generate, send and sign documents from Slack

*Get notifications of document status, task assignments (reviews, signatures), and more

*Approve, reject, review, and comment on CLM task assignments directly in Slack Common MCP Tools:

*Createenvelopefromtemplate - create and send an agreement using an eSignature envelope template

*Getallagreements - Retrieve completed agreements, analyze metadata and document content, and identify trends across multiple agreements

*Triggerworkflow - Trigger automated agreement workflows using natural language prompts