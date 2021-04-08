Zendesk Support is a beautifully simple CX solution for creating personalized service experiences for customers. Slack simplifies communication for employees and customers while streamlining your workflows to keep your team coordinated and working faster. Together, the Slack for Zendesk Support app was designed to bring all of your customer support interactions into a single place and help make customer service a team sport.
With message actions for creating tickets and adding comments, Slack for Zendesk Support empowers your agents to deliver an amazing customer experience - every time and even more efficiently.
* Update teams in Slack on support activity in Zendesk with trigger-based notifications. Customize notification content and the conditions under which they’re sent so teams get the right updates at the right times.
* Get real-time notifications on new and updated tickets delivered to any Slack channel - to make sure the broader team is connected to important customer issues.
* Deploy Answer Bot in Slack to enable self service.
* Connect agents to experts with Side Conversations.
* Simplified installation for your entire Slack workspace.
This app is free with any Zendesk account subscription. See here for more information on our subscription pricing
.
By enabling this app, You agree to the Built by Zendesk Terms of Use