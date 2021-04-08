Zendesk is a fully AWS-deployed hosting model. We currently host Subscriber Service Data in the following AWS regions: - US East (Northern Virginia) - US East (Ohio) - US West (Oregon) - EEA (Ireland) - EEA (Frankfurt) - Asia-Pacific (Tokyo) - Asia-Pacific (Sydney) Please note that Zendesk only makes commitments on the Hosting location of Subscriber’s Service Data where Subscribers have purchased our Data Center Location Add-On (either a standalone purchase of the Data Center Location Add-On or where the Data Center Location Add-On is included within the purchased Service Plan). Please read the Regional Data Hosting Policy here to read about the exceptions to this commitment. To balance demand, improve performance, and provide the best service, we may move account data between regions without notice. If an account has purchased the Data Location Add-On, we will ensure that regional moves stay within the required country or legal boundaries. See more information about our data hosting here: