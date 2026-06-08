Jira is where people and AI agents come together to plan, orchestrate, and track work at scale.With the Jira app for Slack, your team can track, create, and act on work without leaving the conversation.
Simply mention Jira (
@Jira
) and describe what you need in natural language. Bugs, decisions, and scope changes get captured the moment they come up, with the right context and details attached to your work in Jira automatically.Talk to Jira, naturally:
• Create and update work items
from any channel you have access to – just describe what you need in plain language
• Assign work
to teammates or hand it off to an agent to start execution immediatelyAlways on, always connected:
• Customize your notifications
for alerts on assignments, comments, and status changes – filtered to what actually matters to you
• Preview work items in context
by pasting a link or typing your work item ID (eg.
PROJ-123
) to instantly see status, assignee, and priority in-line
• Keep comments in sync
by pushing Slack conversations to Jira comments, so conversation context stays attached to the work
Jira Agent uses AI powered by Rovo.
AI-generated responses may be inaccurate or incomplete – please verify before taking action. When you interact with the Jira agent, it may read message content in the thread to create or update work items on your behalf and send data from Jira back to Slack for confirmation. Your Jira site admin controls which Slack workspaces can connect to Jira.
Learn more about how Atlassian handles data privacy.
NOTE: This app is only available for Jira Cloud. AI features require Rovo, enabled by your admin.
If you're using Jira Server or Jira Data Center, check out the Jira Server integration: Jira Server