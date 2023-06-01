ClickUp is the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows. ClickUp eliminates all forms of work sprawl to provide 100% context and a single place for humans and agents to work, together. Trusted by more than 20 million users worldwide, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity. Connect ClickUp with Slack for smooth teamwork and to keep everyone up-to-date on work progress.Create ClickUp tasks from Slack
• Create new ClickUp task in Slack by typing the
/clickup new
command.
• Use the More actions menu on a Slack message to create a ClickUp Task, add comment
to a Task or save it to Notepad. Share progress with others
• Automatically share task updates from ClickUp Space, Project or List to Slack to keep your
whole company informed.
• Task, Doc or task comment links posted in Slack expand to show key details such as status,
assignee or priority.Use ClickUp Super Agents from Slack
• Use the More actions menu on a Slack message to send it to the ClickUp Super Agent and let it act on it.
Integrate your Slack Workspace with ClickUp today to align your team, stay organized, and get more done without having to switch tabs.
Note: The ClickUp integration for Slack is 100% free for all ClickUp Plans
, including the Free Forever Plan.Want to learn more?Check out our ClickUp for Slack guide here!