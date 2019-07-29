Overview

Zoom’s integration with Slack brings your meetings, chat, and collaboration workflows together. With Zoom, users can schedule, start, join, and manage Zoom Meetings directly from their Slack workspace. Now enhanced with AI Companion and intelligent meeting channel support, the integration helps your team stay productive before, during, and after meetings — all without leaving Slack. What’s New

1: Post-Meeting AI Companion Summaries

• Automatically receive AI-generated meeting summaries in the Zoom bot after each meeting

• Summaries include key takeaways and action items

• Click-to-engage with Zoom AI Companion for follow-ups like "Catch me up?" or "Was my name mentioned?" 2: Smart Channel Creation for AIC-Enabled Meetings

• Automatically create a private Slack channel for Zoom meetings where Zoom AI Companion is enabled

• Channels are named using the meeting title

• Internal attendees are automatically added to the channel

• Key post-meeting assets — such as summaries, recordings, and Zoom Team Chat links — are posted with CTAs to continue the conversation 3: Zoom MCP for Slack lets teams access Zoom meetings, summaries, transcripts, recordings, documents, and action items directly from Slackbot. After a meeting ends, users can quickly search past meetings, review key outcomes, and find exact discussion moments without switching tools.

• Search Zoom meetings: The app utilizes meeting search when retrieving information for meeting insights and contextual recall, or generating new assets for meetings.

• Search Zoom : The app utilizes Zoom Unified Search when retrieving information across Zoom assets including chats, meetings, and docs.

• Get Zoom meeting assets : The app utilizes meeting assets for previous and upcoming meetings for meeting insights and contextual recall.

• Channels are named using the meeting title

• Get Zoom recording resource : The app utilizes cloud recording content for generating summaries and contextual recall for previous meetings.

• Get Zoom file content : The app utilizes access to Zoom Canvas to retrieve Canvas doc information and content.

Zoom Recordings list : The app utilizes the user's recording information for meeting and recording-based prompts, as well as searching and retrieving related recordings.

• Create new Zoom file with markdown : The app utilizes access to Zoom Canvas to generate contextual meeting materials and agendas. Existing Features

1. Instant Zoom Meeting Controls

• Use /zoom command to start an instant meeting

• Start or join Zoom Meetings directly from Slack messages with message shortcuts 2. Zoom Meeting Previews

• Automatically post meeting details and join links in Slack channels

• Control visibility of meeting info for privacy and security 3. Admin Controls & Deployment

• Easy centralized deployment via Zoom or Slack admin consoles

• Role-based access and permission management

• Secure OAuth-based connection with support for SCIM provisioning and SSO