Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.

Data storage policy

Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every 90 days to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.