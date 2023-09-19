Smartsheet EU

Organizations need a way to get work done, not just talk about it. Smartsheet is the best way to plan, track, automate, and report on work, enabling you to move from idea to impact - fast. Smartsheet for Slack empowers your teams to stay in context and get more done, together. Using Smartsheet for Slack: • Take action on important requests from Smartsheet, without ever having to leave Slack, and give your teams new ways to automate repetitive processes and get more work done. • Set Smartsheet alerts to be automatically sent to Slack channels and get your alerts as direct messages, ensuring you and your team have visibility into work, as it changes. • You will need a paid Smartsheet account, or you can start a free trial to use the integration. Not seeing the Install button? Try going to Slack and use the Add to Slack button to add the Smartsheet app to your workspace. To use the Smartsheet bot, click on Smartsheet under Apps, or click/tap on Direct Messages and search for "Smartsheet". Type anything to the bot to get started. To get started sending notifications to channels, in Smartsheet click on Alerts & Actions and create a new Alert to a Slack channel.