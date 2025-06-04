Data retention policy
Customer content is deleted 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination
Data archiving and removal policy
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Data storage policy
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
The Guru service leverages Amazon Web Services virtual hosts and containers
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
no
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT 4.0
LLM retention settings
Zero Data Retention
LLM data tenancy policy
OpenAI operates in the USA
LLM data residency policy
OpenAI primarily stores data in the USA, however, Guru has a zero data retention policy with OpenAI