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Guru

More ways to use Guru in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Guru to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Guru:

New Guru card

Fill out a form in Slack to create a new Guru card

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions