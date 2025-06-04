Guru is the AI Source of Truth for Slack—connecting your company’s knowledge and automatically keeping it accurate so people and AI can rely on it with confidence. Guru securely connects Slack conversations with your company’s documents, tools, and systems to deliver cited, permission-aware answers directly in Slack. As questions come up in channels or threads, Guru surfaces accurate answers grounded in verified company knowledge—so teams can move faster without guesswork, pings, or outdated information. What makes Guru different is automated knowledge quality at scale. Knowledge Agents don’t just connect information—they continuously evaluate it. Using verification rules, usage signals, and transparent decisioning, Guru automatically identifies outdated or unreliable content, flags or hides it, and highlights what can be trusted. Every improvement happens once and benefits everyone who relies on that knowledge. Built for modern AI workflows, Guru provides a governed knowledge layer that powers Slack search, AI assistants, and AI-driven workflows with real-time company context. Answers are always sourced, permission-aware, and kept up to date automatically—giving teams and AI tools confidence in every action they take. Behind the scenes, Guru captures and improves knowledge from across your workspace. Conversations, decisions, and updates in Slack can be transformed into trusted, reusable content and maintained automatically over time—without manual review cycles. Key capabilities include:

• Instant, cited answers delivered directly in Slack

• Automated verification that identifies outdated or inaccurate knowledge

• Permission-aware access that respects your existing security model

• AI-assisted capture of knowledge from Slack conversations

• A shared, continuously improving source of truth that powers people and AI With Guru, teams bring trusted, continuously improving knowledge into Slack—so people and AI always have accurate context. Disclaimer: This app uses AI to generate responses. AI-generated outputs may occasionally be inaccurate.