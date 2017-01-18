/reacji-channeler slash command to choose an emoji, and designate a channel. Whenever anyone adds that emoji as a reaction (or, reacji, a term we’re stubbornly trying to make happen) to a message in any public channel, it will immediately get pushed into the channel you’ve designated. Here’s how it works:
• Set a rule using the command. Like this:We built the Reacji Channeler for our own use here at Slack, and found it so helpful that we decided to make it available to others. Find out more here.Please note: The Reacji Channeler currently supports reactions added to standard text messages in public channels. File, snippet and image reactions, and reactions on messages in private channels are not yet available.This app is subject to the Slack integration terms & conditions.
/reacji-channeler :bulb: #ideas
• From now on, each time someone uses the :bulb: reacji, that message will get shared to an #ideas channel.
• React to some messages using :bulb: and watch the magic happen!
• Enter
/reacji-channeler helpfor more information about using the app.
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.