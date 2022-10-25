Workstreams.ai
is a workflow productivity solution & task management app
for Slack
. Get started in seconds, with a streamlined installation
.We provide instant Kanban workflows for any channel
.
These include task templates, process automation, custom fields, a workflow library to kickstart your processes, and agile analytics, all designed to help you find order in your daily chaos!
Our award-winning
Slack solution frees you up to create tasks in any channel, and assign them across distributed teams with ease. See task progress in real-time and empower your organization to focus on what matters now!
Your Kanban board
is automatically created, ensuring you have an instant visual overview
of all your running tasks.
Move away from cluttered email inboxes and allow your teams to live their process
and achieve organizational nirvana!
Our solution offers delightful workflow automation
in the shape of taskboard owners, auto-assignees, work step specific subtasks, and much more!
Use the Slack workflow builder
to automate task creation on a variety of use-cases, and connect your Google and Outlook calendars
to always be on top of your progress.Our prize-grabbing App Home
acts as your central work hub, right inside of Slack.
Use it to stay on top of your priorities, organize projects, and gain productivity insights.
Communication is key! Workstreams is magical right in your conversations
. Create tasks
based on your ideas, assign them to team members, attach all your files and important notes, all without leaving Slack! Workstreams keeps everything connected and organized.
Take control of your priorities with Workstreams' My Tasks
.
Go between channels, assign tasks to specific people across teams with Workstreams’ unique cross-channel boards
& work together towards your common goals
!
Here are some of the cool things Workstreams can do:
• Use shortcuts
in any channel to create a task
or quickly access your tasks
• Convert any message to a task
• Jump to your Kanban Boards right from Slack
• Set due dates & assign team members right in Slack
• Organize subtasks for a specific task
• Set due dates & assign team members to subtasks right inside Slack.
• Attach files to your tasks, both in Slack and on the web
• Upload files to task threads
• Track progress with cumulative flow charts
• Motivate your team with goal burndown charts
And so much more! Discover the full feature set on www.workstreams.aiFor more information
:Browse the full Workstreams feature setFAQ & SupportWorkstreams PRO
Want to get in touch? Contact us at feedback@workstreams.aiJoin our Slack community