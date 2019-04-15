Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Dropbox to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations
Templates available for Dropbox:
*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions
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Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Dropbox to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations
Templates available for Dropbox:
*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions