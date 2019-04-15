Dropbox saves deleted and previous versions of files for a specific period of time so you can recover them (

) if desired. This period of time varies by plan (see Individual

and Business plan

comparisons for more information on version history and file recovery). After this period of time, the deleted files are marked for permanent deletion in our system and are purged from our storage servers. Once they’ve been permanently deleted, they can no longer be recovered or restored. For more information on data retention, check out Dropbox’s Privacy Policy:

and our Help Center: