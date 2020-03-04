Microsoft Teams Calls

Data retention policy
Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every 90 days to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.
Data center location(s)
Australia, Canada, France, Japan, United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Storage
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no