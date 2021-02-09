Keep conversations moving forward by bringing context from an email into a Slack channel or direct message with the Slack for Gmail™ Add-On available in the G Suite Marketplace
. You can choose to add a message and include attachments along with the email as well.When to send email into Slack:
• Email chain getting too noisy? Send it into Slack where you can discuss quickly and move forward.
• Have an idea you want to share with your team? Send it along to a relevant channel with a note about your insights.
• Need to coordinate a response to a customer question? Flag your teammates in Slack and use the email content to set context.How the Add-On works:
• Start by installing the Slack for Gmail™ Add-On from the G Suite Marketplace
• Open any email and click on the Slack icon in the right-hand side of your inbox
• Choose the channel or person you’d like to forward the email to inside of Slack
• Add a message and include attachments if you’d like
• Voilà! The email is forwarded into Slack where anyone in the channel or direct message you shared it to can see the email content and open attachments.
Please note that the following limits apply to emails shared via this app:
• The combined headers and body of an email cannot be larger than 1MB.
• When combined with attachments, an email cannot be larger than 30 MB.
• There is a maximum of 20 attachments per email.