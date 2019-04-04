Keep conversations moving forward by bringing context from an email into a Slack channel or direct message with the Slack for Outlook Add-In available in the Microsoft AppSource
. You can choose to add a message and include attachments along with the email as well.When to send email into Slack:
• Email chain getting too noisy? Send it into Slack where you can discuss quickly and move forward.
• Have an idea you want to share with your team? Send it along to a relevant channel with a note about your insights.
• Need to coordinate a response to a customer question? Flag your teammates in Slack and use the email content to set context.How the Add-On works:
• Start by installing the Slack for Outlook Add-In from the Microsoft AppSource
.
• Open any email and click on the slack icon in the right-hand side of your inbox.
• Choose the channel or person you’d like to forward the email to inside of Slack.
• Add a message and include attachments if you’d like.
• Voilà! The email is forwarded into Slack where anyone in the channel or direct message. you shared it to can see the email content and open attachments.Compatibility:
• Slack for Outlook works with any version of the Outlook client which is tied to O365 cloud, and which supports addins.
• You must have a Slack account and an Office 365 Commercial subscription to use this add-in. On-premises Exchange Server is not supported.
Please note that the following limits apply to emails shared via this app:
• The combined headers and body of an email cannot be larger than 1MB.
• When combined with attachments, an email cannot be larger than 30 MB.
• There is a maximum of 20 attachments per email.