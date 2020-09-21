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Google Sheets for Workflow Builder

More ways to use Google Sheets in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Google Sheets to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Google Sheets:

Google Sheets feedback log

Request information in a form and add it to a Google Sheet from Slack

Google Sheets sales lead tracker

Fill out a form in Slack to add Sales leads to a Google Sheet

Google Sheets response collection

Request information in a form and add it to a Google Sheet from Slack

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions