Easily submit, manage, and collaborate on Incidents, IT service requests and more with the ServiceNow for Slack app. Teams can now: Create ServiceNow Incidents from within Slack

Just select any Slack message and create a ServiceNow incident from within a Slack conversation or start from scratch using the shortcuts menu anywhere in Slack. Stay in the know

Customize your public or private channels to notify your team about new and updated ServiceNow records, like when an Incident priority changes or a new Change Request is created. Search and Share ServiceNow Records

Search for ServiceNow records (including Incidents, Problems, Changes or Knowledge Base articles and more) using the easy text search and share the results in any Slack channel or with any person. Once shared, you can perform quick actions on Incidents like view comments and notes, add comments, and change status. Power preview of ServiceNow records in Slack channels

Get the preview of any ServiceNow record shared in a Slack channel or Direct Message and interact with the record from within Slack. Interact with Service Catalog

Initiate Service Catalog requests and view status and pending approvals all from within Slack. Use the shortcuts menu to search the Service Catalog from within Slack and kick off the ordering process with just a few clicks. Once submitted, you can stay up to date on open requests and approvers can keep track of the items needing attention. Build customized Incident workflows in Slack

Leveraging Workflow Builder in Slack, you can add steps to Create or Get a ServiceNow Incident to create your own custom ServiceNow Incident flow or to integrate ServiceNow with other apps available in Workflow Builder. Please note that a paid ServiceNow account is required to use this app, however, there is no additional cost associated with the app itself.