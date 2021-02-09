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Slack for Gmail™

More ways to use Google Mail in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Google Mail to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Google Mail:

New Gmail message

Fill out a form in Slack to send a Gmail message

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions