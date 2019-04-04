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Slack for Outlook

More ways to use Microsoft Outlook Email in Slack

Automate with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder* lets you transform everyday processes into automations, without writing a single line of code. Add third-party tools like Microsoft Outlook Email to workflows to manage work and processes from Slack, and use templates to get started quickly. Learn more about automations

Templates available for Microsoft Outlook Email:

New Microsoft Outlook email

Fill out a form in Slack to send a new Microsoft Outlook email

*Workflow Builder is only available on paid subscriptions