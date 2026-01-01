The design, structure and size of your Enterprise organisation are unique – and so are your rules. Org owners and admins can outline the rules for joining and using their Slack org in a custom terms of service (TOS).

TOS overview

Only org owners and org admins can set or modify a custom TOS.

You can set different terms for members and guests.

New members must agree to your terms when they create an account, and you can require existing members to agree the next time they sign in to Slack.



Set a custom TOS

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings on the left, then select Organisation settings. Click Enable next to Custom terms of service. Enter your Terms of service. Note that there is a limit of 16,000 characters. Choose whether guests will use the same TOS as members or create one specifically for them. Click Next. Decide whether existing members and guests will be required to accept your custom terms the next time they sign in to Slack. Click Enable custom terms of service to finish.

Tip: The TOS are presented to members the first time that they sign in to your Enterprise organisation. Consider pinning a link to a copy of the TOS in your #general or company announcement channels for future access.