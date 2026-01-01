IFTTT is a service that allows you to connect web applications together using the following statement: if this, then that. With the IFTTT app for Slack, use ‘if this, then that’ recipes to get updates in Slack channels.



Install the app

First of all, make sure you’ve created an IFTTT account (if you haven’t already got one). Once you’ve done so, use the steps below to connect the IFTTT app to Slack: