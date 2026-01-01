To allow for innovation and keep customer data safe and secure, Slack updates its system requirements every six months in March and September. From the Admin dashboard, you can export a list of members in your Enterprise organisation who need to upgrade their app, OS or browser version to continue using Slack.

Tip: Learn more about our support lifecycle policy and see which versions will be unsupported soon.

Download a list of members

From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings . From the left sidebar, select Security, then select Security Settings. Next to Get a list of required updates, click Export CSV.

When your export is ready, you’ll receive a message with a CSV file that you can download to your computer.

Note: Large exports may take a few hours to process.