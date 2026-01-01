To comply with the European Union’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), Slack will support strong customer authentication (SCA). From 14 September 2019, how you purchase Slack may be affected, so keep reading to learn more.

Note: we don't expect renewal payments to be affected but we will support SCA for these transactions as well.



SCA and Slack purchases

Strong customer authentication requires the use of two-factor authentication to complete a transaction. If you’re subscribing to one of Slack’s paid subscriptions, you may be required to verify your purchase with your bank before it’s processed.

Please keep in mind that individual banks will decide how this additional layer of security is enforced.



Payment errors

If you have any trouble making a purchase from Slack, you may need to try the payment again or use a different payment card. If you continue to have trouble, contact your bank for additional help.