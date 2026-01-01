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- Get troubleshooting tipsHow to access new features before your subscription renews
How to access new features before your subscription renews
Slack’s Business+ subscription includes several new features and updates. To access these new features, like workflow branches, your workspace must be on the latest version of the Business+ subscription.
Available upon renewal
If you encounter an Available upon renewal message on a new feature, you can take the following actions:
- If you pay by credit card or self-serve invoice, you can select the option to renew early from the Slack subscriptions page.
- If you do not pay by credit card or self-serve invoice, contact your account manager to discuss an early renewal of your subscription.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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