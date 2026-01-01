If you use Slack CRM, you can respond to customer support requests directly from a dedicated support channel in your workspace.

How it works

When you enable Slack CRM, a support channel will be automatically created in your workspace. This channel will be named #support-[workspace name] and will appear in the Salesforce section of your sidebar.

and will appear in the section of your sidebar. Once your support channel is configured, emails sent to the address that you choose will be posted in your support channel as new Salesforce cases.

Channel members with permission can reply to cases, escalate them when they need more support and close cases when the interaction is complete, all from the channel in Slack.

Note: Managing cases in Slack relies on the Salesforce Email-to-Case feature. Learn more in the Salesforce Help Centre.



Set up case management in Slack

Step 1: Connect your support email

To get started, you’ll first need to connect the email address that you use for customer interactions to Slack CRM.

From your desktop, open your support channel. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Automations tab. Below Connect your support email, click Set up. Enter your support email address, then click Next. We’ll send a verification email to confirm the address. Once your customer support email is connected, we’ll provide you with a Salesforce routing email address. Proceed to the next step to set up forwarding from your support email address to the Salesforce routing email address.



Step 2: Set up email forwarding

From Slack, copy the email address provided below Set up forwarding. In your email provider's settings, configure email forwarding from your support email to the Salesforce routing email provided above. For example, if your support email is support@a1company.com, configure forwarding so that emails sent to that address are forwarded to the address that you received at the end of Step 1. Once you’ve set up email forwarding, return to Slack and click Next. Some email providers (like Gmail) require an additional verification step. If prompted, click Let’s go, then follow the steps from the Salesforce app in your Slack support channel to complete the verification process.



Verify your Slack CRM email domain

By default, emails sent using Slack CRM are sent from a system-generated email address (e.g. support@salesforce-free-mailsend.com). To send emails from your own domain, rather than an email address that your customers may not recognise, workspace owners can verify Slack CRM email domains. You have two options to verify your domain:

DKIM keys (recommended)

DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) adds cryptographic signatures to your emails, providing stronger authentication and improving deliverability.

(recommended) DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) adds cryptographic signatures to your emails, providing stronger authentication and improving deliverability. DNS TXT record

Add a supplied DNS record to your domain settings. This method confirms that you own the domain but doesn’t provide any email signatures.

Note: You may need to work with your company’s IT or network administrator to complete the domain verification process. For more details, including guidance for popular domain providers, take a look at the Email-sending domain verification FAQ in the Salesforce Help Centre.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce organisations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Email domain verification tab, then select Verify domain. Review or enter your Domain name, then select a domain verification method. If you select DKIM keys, enter a name for your selector and backup selector. Click Next. Follow the prompts to copy the Slack-supplied values into your email provider’s DNS record. When you’re ready, click Got it to finish. Your domain verification will take some time to process. Click Check status for updates, then select Verify once the status shows Propagated.

Note: Some DNS providers automatically append your domain name to the Host/Name field, which often causes verification to fail. If you’re having trouble verifying your domain, try entering only the portion before your domain.



View and reply to emails in Slack

Once you’ve completed the setup process, cases will appear in your support channel whenever a new email is sent to your support email address. Anyone with access to customer management features can select a case to view it, forward the case elsewhere in Slack or reply to the email.

From your desktop, open your support channel. Click on a case to view it. To reply to a case, click Quick actions, then select Send email. Compose your reply in the email response field. When you’re ready, select Send email to send it. If a customer replies to your message, you'll see it in the Details tab when viewing a case. Click Quick actions, then Send email to send another reply.



Manage customer cases

You can take a couple of other actions to manage customer cases in Slack. From a case in your support channel, click Quick actions, then choose one of the following options:

Change owner

Close case

Tip: Slackbot can help you get up to speed by summarising or researching a case. Click Quick actions, then select Ask Slackbot about case to get started.