Slack CRM brings customer relationship management right into Slack. Set up Slack CRM so your team can build detailed customer records, log important customer actions, and collaborate right in the flow of work with built-in CRM tools.

How it works

Workspace owners can set up and configure Slack CRM for up to 100 members of their workspace.

Once Slack CRM is configured, people with access will see a Salesforce section in their sidebar. This section contains the Sales Tracker view, as well as dedicated channels for customer cases and leads if those options are configured.

section in their sidebar. This section contains the view, as well as dedicated channels for customer cases and leads if those options are configured. Save time setting up Slack CRM with Slackbot, your AI assistant for work. Let Slackbot help you add your leads and opportunities, create new Salesforce records, and adjust your Sales Tracker, or handle the setup yourself if you prefer.

Note: Slack CRM relies on the Salesforce Free Edition. When you set up Slack CRM, the customer data you enter is stored in a new Salesforce Free Edition org.



Enable and set up Slack CRM

To set up Slack CRM, Workspace Owners must enable it, then assign access to others so they can use it.

Step 1: Enable Slack CRM

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Choose Salesforce. Select Create New Salesforce Org.

Tip: Once you’ve enabled Slack CRM, Slackbot can help you populate it with leads and opportunities using your Slack message and integration history, or external information like a CSV.



Step 2: Assign access

By default, only the Workspace Owner who enables Slack CRM can use it to manage customers in Slack. When you’re ready, assign access to others to allow them to use it.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Salesforce Organizations from the menu. Select a Salesforce org. Click the Users tab, the select Add users to Salesforce org. Search for and select the people you'd like to assign access to. Below Permissions, choose an option from the drop-down menu. Click Confirm. Note: If you assign people the Can configure Salesforce and add new users permission, they can also modify the corresponding Salesforce org.

Note: If you no longer want to use customer management in Slack, disconnect your Salesforce org, then reach out to our Support Team to remove the Salesforce section from your members' sidebars.



Adjust the Sales Tracker view

Your Sales Tracker view comes with the standard stages of a sales pipeline by default. If you’d like, you can customize your pipeline by adding, renaming, or removing stages.

From your desktop, click Sales Tracker in your sidebar. Click the three dots icon in the top right corner, then select Edit Sales Tracker. Click the Leads or Opportunities tab. Drag and drop stages to move them around your pipeline. Hover over a status or stage, then click the pencil icon or trash can icon to edit or delete it. To add to your pipeline, click Add status or Add stage. Adjust the Converted status to choose what stage in your pipeline a lead is converted to an opportunity. Click Save.

Tip: You can also ask Slackbot to customize your pipeline. For example, ask Slackbot to “Rename the Closed stage to Closed Won” or “Remove the Negotiate stage from my pipeline”. Slackbot will always ask you to approve any actions it takes on when customizing your pipeline.