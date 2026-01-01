Slack CRM gives you a clear view of your entire sales pipeline, so you can move leads forward, log important customer activity, and work with your team to close deals.



How it works



Sales pipeline stages

A sales pipeline is a visual representation of where potential customers are in the buying process. When you open the Sales Tracker, you’ll see your customers arranged in a sales pipeline split into stages. People with permission can customize the pipeline but, you’ll see these stages by default:

New

Any new customer you add.

Any new customer you add. Contacted

You’ve reached out to a lead and are awaiting a response.

You’ve reached out to a lead and are awaiting a response. Qualify

You’ve confirmed a customer as a legitimate lead. When you move a lead into the Qualify stage, they’re converted to an opportunity.

You’ve confirmed a customer as a legitimate lead. When you move a lead into the stage, they’re converted to an opportunity. Propose

You’ve sent a customer an offer or quote.

You’ve sent a customer an offer or quote. Negotiate

Your customer has responded to your quote and you’re working out the details of the deal.

Your customer has responded to your quote and you’re working out the details of the deal. Closed Won

You've signed the deal. 🎉

Note: Move a lead to Unqualified or an opportunity to Closed Lost to remove it from your sales pipeline.



View and update your sales pipeline

Desktop Mobile Click Sales Tracker in your sidebar. To move a customer record to a different stage in the pipeline, drag and drop it, or open a record and update the Status. Open a customer record to view and update it, then select Save Changes. From the Home tab, tap Sales Tracker. To move a customer record to different stage in the pipeline, long press it, select Move to from the menu, then choose a new stage. Tap a customer record to view and update it, then select Save Changes.

Tip: To log activity like a call or email, click Quick Actions from a record, then select New Event.



How leads become opportunities

When you move a customer from Contacted to Qualify, their record will be converted from a lead to an opportunity. You’ll be automatically prompted to add additional details to the customer contact to keep track of their information.

From the Sales Tracker view, move a customer to the Qualified stage. Enter an Opportunity name and Deal amount. Review the new record details, then select Convert Lead.



Customize your view

Filter or sort Sales Tracker to surface what’s important to you, like your biggest opportunities or leads that haven’t been updated this week.

From the Sales Tracker view, click Edit view. To filter your view, click Filter, then select a field type and follow the prompts. To adjust how the view is sorted, click Sort, then choose an option.



Add leads and opportunities

As your customer base grows, add new leads and opportunities to Slack CRM.

From the Sales Tracker view, click New in the top-right corner. Select New lead or New opportunity. Fill out the record fields then click Create to finish.



Send customer email

Email a lead or opportunity right from Slack CRM to keep all your communication in one place and findable in Slack.

Note: Sending emails using Slack is designed for direct, one-to-one customer communication and can’t be used for commercial or marketing emails.



Email a lead

From the Sales Tracker view, click a lead to open it. Click Quick Actions, then select Send Email Compose your message, then click Send Email.



Email an opportunity

From the Sales Tracker view, click an opportunity to open it. Scroll down and click Contact Roles. Below Contact Name, select a contact. Click Quick Actions, then select Send Email. Compose your message, then click Send Email.

Tip: Need a hand writing an email? Select Generate next to Write with AI and describe your email to have Slackbot write a first draft.



Automatically sync customer events

For all stages of the sales pipeline, save time manually logging events by automatically syncing your calendar and email from your connected Google account. Once connected, calendar events and email interactions are automatically logged in Recent activity on a customer record, so you can see every touchpoint with a customer in one place.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences. Choose Salesforce. Click Connect next to Einstein Activity Capture. Follow the prompts to authorize your Google account. Review the setup details, then click Continue. Note: Syncing calendar and email events in Slack relies on Salesforce’s Einstein Activity Capture feature. Learn more in the Salesforce Help Center.