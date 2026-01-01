Connect with your coworkers by installing these kinds of apps to Slack. Visit the Slack Marketplace for more social and fun apps, or read on to learn about those that are built by Slack.

RSS feeds in Slack

Connect the RSS feed app to get updates in Slack when your favourite blogs and news sites publish new content.

Learn how to add an RSS feed to Slack.

Giphy for Slack

Spice up your messages by sending GIFs with the Giphy app. When the app is installed to your workspace, any member can post a GIF in a conversation.

Learn more about Giphy for Slack.