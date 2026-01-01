Slack customers in the financial services industry who need to comply with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) can sign up for notifications to receive incident communications from Slack about incidents related to information and communications technology.

Create a support request with the subject line DORA incident notifications enrolment. The request should include your Slack workspace URL and the email address where you’d like to receive notifications.

Once your request has been processed, you’ll receive a confirmation email from the Slack support team.