Leveraging corporate culture for competitive advantage

This webinar is best for:
- Everyone
How and why is culture critical to business success, particularly in a remote or hybrid workforce?
Slack, in partnership with The Financial Times, are delighted to host this webinar to examine how some of the UK’s most successful and fastest growing companies achieved agility and resilience in a period of rapid change and uncertainty.
Gathering a panel of business leaders and C-Suite executives, we will explore how culture has been created and nurtured amongst remote workforces to drive a competitive advantage. We will explore what larger, more traditional, organisations can learn from these fast movers.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.