Workspace administration
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By default, members (but not guests or Frontline members) can
invite new members to your workspace. If you’d like, you can change this so that invitations must be requested and approved. Note: When an invitation request is approved or denied, the member who requested it will be notified .
Manage invitation permissions
Use the steps below to manage whether workspace invitations must be approved.
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu. Click the
Permissions tab. Next to
Invitations, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to
Require admin approval. Click on
Save. Note: Only owners and admins can manage guest accounts, and they will always need to approve members' requests to invite guests.
Manage where invitation requests are sent
When admin approval is required, you can choose where invitation requests are sent – to all admins via Slack notification or to a specific channel.
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu. Click the
Permissions tab. Next to
Invitations, click Expand and make sure that the box next to Require admin approval is ticked. Choose whether requests will be sent to all admins or routed to a channel.
Click on
Save.
Manage invitation requests with APIs on Enterprise subscriptions
Using a set of APIs, org owners and org admins can build a custom app for Slack to manage invitation requests for workspaces in their Enterprise organisation. Apps built with these APIs can be connected to third-party services, such as an identity provider (IDP) or IT ticketing software, to ensure that new members are properly provisioned.
For more details and documentation, visit
Slack API. Note: When a custom invitation request management app is installed to an org, invitation requests will be sent to org owners and admins. Workspace owners and admins will no longer receive invitation requests.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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