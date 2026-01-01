By default, members (but not guests or Frontline members) can invite new members to your workspace. If you’d like, you can change this so that invitations must be requested and approved.

Note: When an invitation request is approved or denied, the member who requested it will be notified.



Manage invitation permissions

Use the steps below to manage whether workspace invitations must be approved.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Invitations, click Expand. Tick or untick the box next to Require admin approval. Click on Save.

Note: Only owners and admins can manage guest accounts, and they will always need to approve members' requests to invite guests.



Manage where invitation requests are sent

When admin approval is required, you can choose where invitation requests are sent – to all admins via Slack notification or to a specific channel.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Invitations, click Expand and make sure that the box next to Require admin approval is ticked. Choose whether requests will be sent to all admins or routed to a channel. Click on Save.



Manage invitation requests with APIs on Enterprise subscriptions

Using a set of APIs, org owners and org admins can build a custom app for Slack to manage invitation requests for workspaces in their Enterprise organisation. Apps built with these APIs can be connected to third-party services, such as an identity provider (IDP) or IT ticketing software, to ensure that new members are properly provisioned.

For more details and documentation, visit Slack API.

Note: When a custom invitation request management app is installed to an org, invitation requests will be sent to org owners and admins. Workspace owners and admins will no longer receive invitation requests.