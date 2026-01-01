Do you or your accounting team need more information about Slack? Below, you'll find our vendor information and billing details.

Why, hello! You can also visit our Guide to billing at Slack for more information. 💼

Canada & United States Outside of North America For customers in the United States and Canada with invoices in US dollars, use the information below to set up Slack as a vendor: Payment address Slack Technologies LLC, a Salesforce company

PO Box 207795

Dallas, TX 75320-7795

United States 💡 For bank account details, please refer to the bottom of your invoice.

Contact information Attention: Accounts receivable

Company address: Slack Technologies LLC, a Salesforce company, 415 Mission St, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

Service description: We provide a communication platform that connects teams with apps, services and resources that they need to get work done.

Incorporated: Delaware, March 2009

Additional information D&B/DUNS number: 04-713-1381

Federal tax ID: EFIN/TIN 26-4400325

NAICS: 511210 (Software publishers) Download a copy of our W-9 form. For customers in Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, use the details below to set up Slack as a vendor:

Remittance address Slack Technologies Limited

Salesforce Tower

60 R801, North Dock

Dublin, Ireland 💡 For bank account details, please refer to the bottom of your invoice.

Contact information Attention: Accounts receivable

Company address: Slack Technologies Limited, Salesforce Ireland, Level 1 (Block A), Nova Atria North, Sandyford Business District, Dublin 18, Ireland

Additional information VAT ID: IE3336483DH

Company registration number: 558379

Questions? You can contact us at any time. We’re here to help!