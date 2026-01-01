Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
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Do you or your accounting team need more information about Slack? Below you'll find our vendor information and billing details.
Why, hello! You can also visit our Guide to billing at Slack for more information. 💼
Canada & United States
Outside of North America
For customers in the
United States and Canada with invoices in U.S. dollars, use the information below to set up Slack as a vendor:
Remittance address
Slack Technologies LLC, a Salesforce company
PO Box 207795 Dallas, TX 75320-7795 United States
💡 For bank account details, please refer to the bottom of your invoice.
Contact information
Attention: Accounts Receivable Company address: Slack Technologies LLC, a Salesforce company, 415 Mission St, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105 Service description: We provide a communication platform that connects teams with apps, services, and resources they need to get work done. Incorporated: Delaware, March 2009
Additional information
D&B/DUNS number: 04-713-1381 Federal tax ID: EFIN/TIN 26-4400325 NAICS: 511210 (Software Publishers)
Download a copy of our
W-9 form.
For customers in
Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, use the details below to set up Slack as a vendor:
Remittance address
Slack Technologies Limited
Salesforce Tower 60 R801, North Dock Dublin, Ireland
💡 For bank account details, please refer to the bottom of your invoice.
Contact information
Attention: Accounts Receivable Company address: Slack Technologies Limited, Salesforce Ireland, Level 1 (Block A), Nova Atria North, Sandyford Business District, Dublin 18, Ireland
Additional information VAT ID: IE3336483DH Company Registration Number: 558379 Questions? You can contact us at any time. We're here to help! Awesome!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!