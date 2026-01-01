Workspace administration
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As an owner or admin in an Enterprise organisation, there are a number of tasks that you might need to complete to keep your org running smoothly. With
Slack’s admin APIs, you can build a custom Slack app or run an API to automate management tasks, instead of managing them individually from the Admin dashboard. Note: Certain actions are only available through admin APIs, while others are available through both APIs and the admin dashboard. When you choose to use an API, you may not be able to complete that action in the admin dashboard.
Ways to manage your org with APIs
Below are a few actions that you can take to manage your org with admin APIs. For a full list, visit
Slack API.
Manage members Invite members to your org or to specific workspaces Manage member roles
Manage channels Create and archive channels Add channels to workspaces Manage channel posting permissions
Manage workflows Manage workflows and access to workflow steps
Approve apps Approve and restrict apps across all workspaces in your org*
Manage IDP groups Add or remove members or multi-channel guests from IDP groups
Set defaults for IDP groups Add default workspaces for IDP groups Add or remove default channels for IDP groups
Reset sessions Sign a member out if their device has been lost or stolen Set session duration limits for individual members
*When you set up an API to manage app approvals at the organisation level, you must process all app approvals and restrictions with this app. You won’t be able to manage apps at the workspace level.
Who can use this feature?
Org owners and org admins
Available on
Enterprise subscriptions Nice one!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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