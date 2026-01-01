As an owner or admin in an Enterprise organization, there are a number of tasks you might need to complete to keep your org running smoothly. With Slack’s admin APIs, you can build a custom Slack app or run an API to automate management tasks, instead of managing them individually from the admin dashboard.

Note: Certain actions are only available through admin APIs, while others are available through both APIs and the admin dashboard. When you choose to use an API, you may not be able to complete that action in the admin dashboard.



Ways to manage your org with APIs

Below are a few actions you can take to manage your org with admin APIs. For a full list, visit Slack API.

Manage members

Invite members to your org or to specific workspaces

Manage member roles

Invite members to your org or to specific workspaces Manage member roles Manage channels

Create and archive channels

Add channels to workspaces

Manage channel posting permissions

Create and archive channels Add channels to workspaces Manage channel posting permissions Manage workflows

Manage workflows and access to workflow steps

Manage workflows and access to workflow steps Approve apps

Approve and restrict apps across all workspaces in your org*

Approve and restrict apps across all workspaces in your org* Manage IDP groups

Add or remove members or Multi-Channel Guests from IDP groups

Add or remove members or Multi-Channel Guests from IDP groups Set defaults for IDP groups

Add default workspaces for IDP groups

Add or remove default channels for IDP groups

Add default workspaces for IDP groups Add or remove default channels for IDP groups Reset sessions

Sign a member out if their device has been lost or stolen

Set session duration limits for individual members

*When you set up an API to manage app approvals at the organization level, you must process all app approvals and restrictions with this app. You won’t be able to manage apps at the workspace level.