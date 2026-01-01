Add topics and descriptions to your conversations in Slack to let people know what's being discussed.

Note: Topics and descriptions can be up to 250 characters long and include emoji. ✨



Add or edit a conversation topic

You can add or edit a conversation topic for a channel or direct message (DM). Topics are visible in the conversation header.

Desktop iOS Android From Home, select a channel or DM in your sidebar to open it. Click on the conversation name in the conversation header.

Hover over Topic and click on Edit. Enter a topic, then click Save. Open a channel or DM. Tap the conversation name in the conversation header. Tap Edit. Tap the Current Topic field and enter your new topic. Tap Save. Open a channel or DM. Tap the conversation name in the conversation header. Tap Edit. Tap the Topic field and enter your new topic. Tap Save.



Add or edit a channel description

Add or edit a description to let people know what the channel is used for. Descriptions are visible when viewing channel details, or when searching for channels on your desktop.

Desktop iOS Android From Home, select a conversation in your sidebar to open it. Click on the channel name in the channel header. Hover over Description and click Edit. Enter a channel description, then click on Update description. Open a channel. Tap the channel name in the channel header. Tap Edit. Tap the Purpose field and add your description. Tap Save. Open a channel. Tap the channel name in the channel header. Tap Edit. Tap the Purpose field and add your description. Tap Save.

Note: Channel topics and descriptions can only be edited by members of the channel who have permission to post.