Security at Slack is extremely important to us. You trust Slack every day to keep your workspace's information secure, and responsible custodianship of your data is one of our core values.

To review our contract with you, please see our Terms of Service.

For more information on how we keep your data secure, please review our security practices.

For additional information on the information we collect and how it may be used, please review our Privacy Policy.

If you have discovered a vulnerability in Slack, please review our Responsible Disclosure Policy and follow the guidelines in that document to report the vulnerability to us.

For any further questions or to request additional security documentation, you can contact us using our Privacy and Security request form.

Note: You may also be interested in our Security tips to protect your workspace guide. 🔐

Access SOC2 and other security documentation

If you require a SOC2 and other security documentation, you can log in to our compliance portal to access the latest report: