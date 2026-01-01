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Supplemental Slack info for you and your team.
Slack data security and privacy policies
Security at Slack is extremely important to us. You trust Slack every day to keep your workspace's information secure, and responsible custodianship of your data is one of our core values.
- To review our contract with you, please see our Terms of Service.
- For more information on how we keep your data secure, please review our Security Practices.
- For additional information on the information we collect and how it may be used, please review our Privacy Policy.
- If you have discovered a vulnerability in Slack, please review our Responsible Disclosure Policy and follow the guidelines in that document to report the vulnerability to us.
- For any further questions or to request additional security documentation, you can contact us using our Privacy and Security request form.
Note: You may also be interested in our Security tips to protect your workspace guide. 🔐
Access SOC2 and other security documentation
If you require a SOC2 and other security documentation, you can log in to our compliance portal to access the latest report:
- Visit https://compliance.salesforce.com/.
- Click Login in the top-right corner.
- Select Login with Slack.
- When prompted to grant access to the Salesforce Compliance Site (Dev), click Allow.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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