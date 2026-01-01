It's easy to share web content like articles, pages and other links in Slack. When you share a link, you'll see a preview of the content just below your message. If you don't want to see link previews, you can turn them off.



Share links

To share a link in Slack, copy and paste the URL into the message field and send. Most links to websites and connected third-party apps (like Jira, Google Drive and more) will automatically expand to show a preview. Here's an example from the desktop app:

Note: Previews for third-party app links can vary depending on the app. By default, you'll see detailed previews, but owners and admins can restrict this.



When previews don’t display

Here are some reasons why your link might not expand to show a preview:

The link contains no preview data

If the web page doesn't include the necessary embedded data, the preview won't expand.

If the web page doesn't include the necessary embedded data, the preview won't expand. You linked to a private page or file

For example, you won't see a preview of password-protected YouTube or Vimeo videos.

For example, you won't see a preview of password-protected YouTube or Vimeo videos. It was recently posted by another member of your workspace

No attachment will expand if that link was shared in the same conversation within the past hour.

No attachment will expand if that link was shared in the same conversation within the past hour. It links to audio or video hosted by a service that we haven't added to our allowlist

We're working to approve more services in the future.

We're working to approve more services in the future. http:// was not included

Try adding http:// and your link should expand.

Try adding http:// and your link should expand. Your message contains more than five links

If more than five links are included, they won't expand.

Tip: Your web administrator can also run your link through our URL debugging tool to confirm what preview metadata is being pulled.

Remove a link preview

Desktop Mobile Hover over the link preview. Click the x that appears on the left-hand side of the link. Long-press a link in a message. Tap Remove link preview.



Turn off link previews

If you’d prefer not to see previews for shared links, you can adjust your preferences:

Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu . Choose Messages & media from the list. Below Inline media & links , untick the boxes next to Show images and files from linked websites and Show text previews of linked websites.

Note: Previews for some third-party app links won’t be disabled when the options above are unticked.