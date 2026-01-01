Curious about what members of your org experience when they sign in to Slack for the first time? After successfully signing in through your identity provider, here’s what members will be asked to do:

Review terms of service

Find and launch workspaces



Review terms of service

The first time a new member signs in to the organisation, they’ll be asked to review our terms of service. Include additional custom terms of service for your company, if you like. 📜✨

By clicking on I agree, they’ll be able to proceed to the next step.



Find workspaces

Next, we’ll help your members to find the right workspace(s) to join so that they can get up and running as quickly as possible.

If a member has already been invited or provisioned to a specific workspace, they’ll be taken to that workspace.

If they haven’t been assigned a specific workspace, they’ll have a couple of options:

Search for someone on their team (such as a manager or peer) to see the workspaces that they’re members of.

(such as a manager or peer) to see the workspaces that they’re members of. Search for a specific workspace, if they already know what they’re looking for.

Note: If there are fewer than five accessible workspaces in your org, new members will be taken to the workspace directory to find workspaces that they can join.

Search for a teammate Search for workspaces New members can search for others on their team to see the workspaces that they’re members of. Members will see all workspaces that a teammate has joined, if the workspace’s access is set to Open, By request or Invitation only.



Open Join open workspaces and launch Slack right away. Join open workspaces and launch Slack right away. By Request Members can Members can ask to join request-only workspaces , then wait for approval. Members can browse all your organisation’s workspaces, except for those with their access preference set to Hidden.

Note: Members can see any invitation-only workspaces that their teammate has joined, but they’ll need an invitation to join.