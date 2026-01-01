Curious about what members of your org experience when they sign in to Slack for the first time? After successfully signing in through your identity provider, here's what members will be asked to do:

Review terms of service

Find and launch workspaces



Review terms of service

The first time a new member signs in to the organization, they'll be asked to review our terms of service. Include an additional custom Terms of Service for your company, if you'd like. 📜✨

By clicking I Agree, they'll be able to proceed to the next step.



Find workspaces

Next, we help your members find the right workspace(s) to join so they can get up and running as quickly as possible.

If a member was already invited or provisioned to a specific workspace, they'll be taken to that workspace.

If they're not assigned a specific workspace, they'll have a couple of options:

Search for someone on their team (like a manager or peer) to see the workspaces they're a member of.

(like a manager or peer) to see the workspaces they're a member of. Search for a specific workspace if they already know what they're looking for.

Note: If there are fewer than five accessible workspaces in your org, new members will be taken to the Workspace Directory to find workspaces they can join.

Search for a coworker Search for workspaces New members can search for others on their team to see the workspaces they're a member of. Members will see all workspaces that a coworker has joined, if the workspace's access is set to Open, By Request, or Invite Only.



Open Join open workspaces and launch Slack right away. Join open workspaces and launch Slack right away. By Request Members can Members can ask to join request-only workspaces , then wait for approval. Members can browse all of your organization's workspaces, except for those with their access preference set to Hidden.

Note: Members can see any Invite Only workspaces that their coworker has joined, but they'll need an invitation to join.