As a member of a Slack Enterprise organization, it's easy to discover and join other workspaces that are central to your work.

Not on an Enterprise plan? You won’t have the option to discover or leave workspaces. Learn how to join a Slack workspace or deactivate your account instead.

Join a workspace

Click your workspace name in the sidebar. Select Join or leave workspaces. Click View details on any workspace in the list. You can also search for coworkers to view their workspaces and find the right one for you. To join an open workspace, click Join and Launch Slack. If a workspace requires approval, click Request to Join.

Tip: Workspace Owners can control how members find and join their workspaces.



Leave a workspace

No longer need access to a workspace in your org? No problem! As long as it's not a default workspace, you can leave it. This also removes the workspace's icon from your Slack app.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar. Select Join or leave workspaces. From your browser, choose a workspace by clicking on it. Click, Leave this workspace.

Note: You won't have the option to leave if you're in a default workspace. You'll need to find a Workspace Owner or Admin to ask for help.

Note: Any workspace you were added to via an identity provider (IDP) group is treated as a default workspace. An Org Owner or Admin will need to remove you from the IDP group before you can leave.