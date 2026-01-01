By default, members of an Enterprise organisation can install any app to workspaces that they belong to. Org owners can set policies that apply to all workspaces in their organisation to manage app installation and use.

What to expect

Setting an app management policy turns on app approval for every workspace in an org. When app approval is enabled, members can only use apps that have been approved for their workspaces.

Org owners can approve or restrict apps for their entire org, but workspace owners and app managers will be responsible for reviewing app requests for workspaces that they manage.

Org owners can also set org policies to limit members to installing apps from the Slack Marketplace and determine whether multi-channel guests can use shortcuts.



Set an app management policy for your org

Follow the steps below to turn on app approval for all workspaces in your org:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation policies. Click the Apps tab at the top of the page. Next to App management, click Add policy. Tick the box next to Require app approval. Select Save policy. Then, click Create policy.

Note: If you don’t set an app management policy for your org, workspace owners can still choose to enable app approval for workspaces that they manage.

Manage Sign in with Slack permissions

Some third-party apps offer the option to sign in to their service with Slack account credentials. By default, workspace owners can choose whether members can sign in to other services with their Slack account. If an app management policy has been set, org owners can remove workspace owners' ability to manage Sign in with Slack permissions and decide if apps with the Sign in with Slack identity scope require approval:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation policies. Click the Apps tab at the top of the page. Next to App management, click onAdd policy. If there’s already an app management policy in place, click the pencil icon to choose your Sign in with Slack permissions. Under People who can manage Sign in with Slack restrictions, select Org owners from the drop-down menu. Tick or untick the box next to Don’t require pre-approval for Sign in with Slack apps. Select Save policy. Then, click Create policy.



Set other app installation policies

Org owners can also choose to set two other app installation policies, whether app approval has been turned on for all workspaces in their org or not:

Slack Marketplace installations

Only allow members to install apps from the Slack Marketplace.

Only allow members to install apps from the Slack Marketplace. Guest app use restrictions

Allow multi-channel guests to use slash commands and app shortcuts in channels that they belong to.

Allow multi-channel guests to use slash commands and app shortcuts in channels that they belong to. Token rotation

Require OAuth token rotation for apps and automatically expire unused refresh tokens after 30 days.

Note: Changing these settings doesn’t affect existing apps. The settings only apply to app installations and updates after you turn the setting on.

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organisation policies. Click the Apps tab at the top of the page. Next to the app policy that you’d like to set, click Add policy. Tick the box next to the policy description. Select Save policy. Then, click Create policy.