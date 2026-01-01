Invite any of your colleagues to Slack by connecting your Google Directory to your workspace.

The basics

Any full member of a Slack workspace with a G Suite business account can connect their directory to send or request workspace invitations.

Your Google Directory contacts will not be stored in Slack, and you can disconnect your directory from Slack at any time.

A G Suite administrator at your company may choose to block access to the directory. If you don't see the option to connect your directory in Slack, ask a G Suite admin for help.



Connect your account

To invite members to your workspace using your directory, you'll first need to connect your Google account to Slack.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to.... Select Add from G Suite. Follow the prompts to grant Slack access to your Google Directory. Click Open Slack to return to your workspace.



Invite people from your directory

Once you've connected your Google account to Slack, follow the steps below to send invitations.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to.... Select Add from G Suite. Search for specific people, or scroll through the list and tick the boxes next to anyone that you want to invite. Click Add, then click Send.

Note: If you don't have permission to send invitations, a request will be sent to your workspace owners and admins to review. Learn more about invitation requests.



Disconnect or switch your account

If you'd like to disconnect your directory from Slack, or switch to another directory account, use the steps below:

Disconnect your directory Sign in to Google, then visit the Permissions page. Find Slack in the list. Click Remove access. Click OK. Switch your account Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Invite people to.... Select Add from G Suite. Click Switch Google account, then follow the prompts to choose another account.