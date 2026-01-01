Org owners on Enterprise subscriptions can require members to use a minimum version of the Slack app for iOS or Android, ensuring access to the latest security features and updates. Members will be prompted to update their app and sign out of all workspaces in your Enterprise org if they fail to do so.

What to expect

When you enable a minimum app version, you can choose whether you want the feature to take effect immediately or after a 72-hour grace period.

If you set the feature to take effect immediately, members that are using an older version of the app will be signed out of Slack and prompted to update the app.

If you set a grace period, members that are using an older version of the app will be prompted to update the app within 72 hours. Members that don't update before the grace period expires will be signed out of Slack and required to update the app before they can sign in again.



Require a minimum app version

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Security in the left-hand column, then choose Security settings. Next to Minimum app version, click on Enable. Select an app version from the drop-down menu. Then choose if you want to apply these changes immediately or after a 72-hour grace period. Click Enable.