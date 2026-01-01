Org Owners on Enterprise plans can require members to use a minimum version of the Slack app for iOS or Android, ensuring access to the latest security features and updates. Members will be prompted to update their app and signed out of all workspaces in your Enterprise org if they fail to do so.

What to expect

When you enable a minimum app version, you can choose whether you’d like the feature to take effect immediately or after a 72-hour grace period.

If you set the feature to take effect immediately, members using an older version of the app will be signed out of Slack and prompted to update.

If you set a grace period, members using an older version of the app will be prompted to update within 72 hours. Members that don't update before the grace period expires will be signed out of Slack and required to update before they can sign in again.



Require a minimum app version

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Security in the left-side column, then choose Security Settings. Next to Minimum App Version, click Enable. Select an app version from the drop-down menu. Then choose if you’d like to apply these changes immediately or after a 72-hour grace period. Click Enable.