Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Reactivate your Slack account
While it’s not possible to reactivate your own Slack account, you can ask a workspace owner or admin to reactivate it for you.
Please contact the people responsible for managing Slack at your organisation – your manager, IT or help desk team, perhaps – and ask them to reactivate your Slack account.
Note: Unfortunately, our Support team can't reactivate your account.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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