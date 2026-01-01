Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
Slack video tutorials
Watch these short videos to learn about getting started with Slack. We also offer a series of Slack tutorials to help you get comfortable and get to work in Slack.
Your quick start guide to Slack
Take a quick tour of Slack – the operating system for work. To learn more about getting started with Slack, use our guide.
Conversations in Slack
Connect with your colleagues in Slack with real-time conversations in channels and direct messages. For more information on finding and starting conversations, visit our tutorial.
More Slack videos
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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